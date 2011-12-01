SINGAPORE Dec 1 Shares of Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd jumped as much as 5.9 percent on Thursday, boosted by news that China had cut its reserve requirement ratio for banks.

At 0130 GMT, shares of Yanlord Land were 4.9 percent higher at S$1.07 with over 11.1 million shares changing hands. Another Chinese real estate company Ying Li International surged 5.9 percent to S$0.27.

Both outperformed the benchmark Straits Times Index's 2.5 percent gain.

The People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for commercial lenders for the first time in three years late on Wednesday.

The move was seen by some market watchers as a sign of long-awaited policy easing, and was followed by a co-ordinated effort by global central banks to ease dollar-funding costs.

"The rate cut by China will boost liquidity, and may make it easier for property developers to do some borrowing, thus boosting sentiment in their shares today," said a local dealer. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)