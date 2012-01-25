SINGAPORE Jan 25 Shares of
Singapore-listed Chinese firm Ying Li International Real Estate
Ltd surged as much as 12 percent after a brokerage
stoked expectations that China may relax some property curbs,
helping in a re-rating of the stock, traders said.
By 0213 GMT, Ying Li's shares were up 10.2 percent at
S$0.325, with 23.7 million shares changing hands. This was 4.6
times its average daily volume traded over the last five
sessions. The shares rose to their highest since August.
With new home prices falling 0.3 percent in China in
December from November, and contracting for a third straight
month, Kim Eng Securities said in a report on Wednesday that it
expects the government to relax some property measures as early
as the second half of the year.
"This will provide the much-awaited catalyst to trigger a
re-rating of the stock," said Kim Eng, which has a buy
recommendation and a target price of S$0.50 on Ying Li.
The brokerage said the Chongqing-based property firm will
also benefit from the country's push to attract more companies
to invest in western China, where most of its developments are
located.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)