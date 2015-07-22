By Vidya Ranganathan
| SINGAPORE, July 22
SINGAPORE, July 22 Singapore's plan to launch a
savings bond to encourage long-term retail savings is unsettling
domestic banks and economists who fear this bond will push
interest rates up and suck cash out from an already anaemic
economy.
The new bond, which will begin selling in October, will have
a term of 10 years. It will offer the same yields as government
bonds or ten times the returns on bank deposits, and can be
redeemed without penalty at any point.
Such a juicy proposition could cause a flight of cash from
bank deposits into these bonds and force interest rates higher
as banks compete to attract savers.
The government says it will issue a maximum of S$4 billion
worth of bonds this year, which is still more than a fifth of
deposit growth in 2014.
The timing of these bonds, which are aimed at meeting a
long-felt need for long-term investment options in the
low-yielding economy, couldn't be worse.
The economy contracted sharply in the second quarter as
manufacturing slumped and is at risk of tipping into technical
recession. Price pressures are subdued and expectations are
building for the central bank to ease policy once again at a
twice-yearly review in October.
"Launching a retail savings bond now is almost like reverse
QE," said Chua Hak Bin, an economist with BofA Merrill Lynch in
Singapore, referring to the unorthodox quantitative easing (QE)
policies the United States and other major economies have
pursued in the years since the 2007 financial crisis.
Chua points to the already slowing deposit growth in the
Singapore banking system, with just S$3.8 billion ($2.8
billion)of deposits being added in the first five months of
2015, just 20 percent of the total growth last year.
He suspects the government would invest the savings bond
flows overseas. That would further pressure loan growth, by
tightening available cash and triggering a rise in deposit
rates, he said.
"So the timing is not ideal. The economy has stagnated in
the first half and this will worsen the situation," Chua said.
Citibank analysts expect that of a total S$559 billion of
deposits in the banking system, 36 percent are savings deposits
held by households. If on average the MAS issued about S$6
billion worth of bonds each year, S$30 billion would flow from
the deposit base into bonds over five years, they estimate.
RISK-FREE AND REWARDING
Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of
Singapore (MAS), has set a cap of S$100,000 on individual
investments in the bond.
MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon played down fears the bond
will cannibalise bank deposits.
"The savings bonds issuance numbers pale in significance
compared to the total size of the banking deposits," he said at
a news conference this week.
Yet there is little doubt the bonds will draw savers from
banks. Government bonds yield about 0.95 percent for one-year
and 2.6 percent for 10-years. Bank deposits fetch around 0.25
percent for a year and just double that for 24 months.
"The Singapore Savings Bond is bending the risk-reward
paradigm in investors' favor," said Zal Devitre, head of
investments at Citibank in Singapore.
Devitre believes retail investors and consumers will be
keen to buy the bonds, and yet thinks it is premature to be
projecting the impact that will have on rates and banking system
liquidity.
Local banks such as DBS, Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation and UOB are expected to be
impacted if there is a heavy migration of deposits.
But analysts also expect there will be more pressure on
global banks such as Citibank, Standard Chartered
, HSBC and Malayan Banking Bhd, which
have been deemed systemically important by Singapore and
therefore need to maintain higher capital than stipulated under
the Basel 3 guidelines.
