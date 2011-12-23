Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
SINGAPORE Dec 23 Shares of Singapore-listed commodity firm Noble Group Ltd rose 2.9 percent on Friday, after it said it will make a one-time gain of about $200 million from Australian unit Gloucester Coal's proposed merger deal.
At 0102 GMT, shares of Noble were 2.5 percent higher at S$1.22 with nearly 6 million shares changing hands.
Gloucester Coal plans to merge with the Australian unit of China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co to create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies.
Noble and its units together own about 64.5 percent of Gloucester. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
