(Adds details, analyst's comment)
(Adds analyst quotes, details)
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE Nov 18 Singapore's central bank
on Friday warned banks of risks from relying on financial
markets to back their U.S. dollar and other foreign currency
loans amid the current economic uncertainty.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also said in its
annual financial stability review that it expects the inflation
rate to drop to as low as 2.5 percent in 2012.
While banks in the Southeast Asian city-state are well
capitalised and asset quality is improving, their
loan-to-deposit ratio (LTD) for foreign currency loans rose to
124 percent in the third quarter from 99.7 percent a year ago,
MAS said in the report.
"Singapore dollar funding for domestic lending remains
adequate (but) non-Singapore dollar funding risk bears close
monitoring," it said.
Asian currencies have fallen in recent weeks as Europe's
deepening debt crisis drove investors out of riskier assets into
the relative safety of the greenback, resulting in tight supply
of the U.S. dollar in Asia. Singapore is one of the region's
main financial centres.
"As the global financial crisis showed, a sudden spike in
global risk aversion can trigger a global U.S. dollar liquidity
crunch with knock-on effects on the Singapore banking system,"
the central bank said.
Analysts say MAS was highlighting its concern over the
higher proportion of foreign currency loans relative to
deposits, especially given the deepening eurozone crisis and
resultant funding problems that may follow.
"What the MAS is saying is that there is an imbalance," said
Kenneth Ng, head of research at CIMB Securities in Singapore.
"One of the big issues not just for the Singapore banking
sector, but also the global banking sector, at this moment is a
very tight liquidity situation."
According to RBS, which on Thursday downgraded Singapore's
banking sector to underweight from overweight, Southeast Asia's
biggest lender DBS Group had an LTD ratio of 170.6
percent for U.S. dollar loans in the third quarter of 2011, up
from 126.9 percent at end-2010.
In contrast, DBS's LTD for Singapore dollar loans was just
61.9 percent during the third quarter.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's number
two lender, had a U.S. dollar LTD ratio of 165.7 percent in the
third quarter, up from 111.9 percent in the fourth quarter of
last year.
Both DBS and OCBC have medium-term note programmes in place
to allow them to secure long-term funding in foreign currencies.
INFLATION
Turning to inflation, MAS said it expects Singapore's
consumer price index (CPI) will rise by 2.5 to 3.5 percent next
year, down from 5.54 percent in the third quarter.
The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes
the cost of cars and other items that are influenced by
government policy, is expected to rise by 1.5 to 2.0 percent in
2012, down from 2.16 percent in the third quarter of 2011.
"Inflation pressures will ease into 2012 as economic
conditions weaken," MAS said.
"Prices of cyclically sensitive items are likely to decline
while prices of non-cyclical items, driven more by wage cost,
are expected to continue to rise but at a more moderate pace,"
it added.
Many economists expect Singapore's GDP will contract
sequentially in the current quarter after the government on
Thursday reported a sharper-than-expected drop in October
exports.
The central bank added that while policy measures taken by
Singapore authorities have dampened the momentum in the private
residential property market, new sales of private residential
units by developers remained firm.
"Arising from these concerns, the government will continue
to be vigilant in monitoring developments in the property market
and, if necessary, adopt additional measures to promote a stable
and sustainable property market," it said.
(Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)