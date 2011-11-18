(Adds details, analyst's comment) (Adds analyst quotes, details)

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE Nov 18 Singapore's central bank on Friday warned banks of risks from relying on financial markets to back their U.S. dollar and other foreign currency loans amid the current economic uncertainty.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) also said in its annual financial stability review that it expects the inflation rate to drop to as low as 2.5 percent in 2012.

While banks in the Southeast Asian city-state are well capitalised and asset quality is improving, their loan-to-deposit ratio (LTD) for foreign currency loans rose to 124 percent in the third quarter from 99.7 percent a year ago, MAS said in the report.

"Singapore dollar funding for domestic lending remains adequate (but) non-Singapore dollar funding risk bears close monitoring," it said.

Asian currencies have fallen in recent weeks as Europe's deepening debt crisis drove investors out of riskier assets into the relative safety of the greenback, resulting in tight supply of the U.S. dollar in Asia. Singapore is one of the region's main financial centres.

"As the global financial crisis showed, a sudden spike in global risk aversion can trigger a global U.S. dollar liquidity crunch with knock-on effects on the Singapore banking system," the central bank said.

Analysts say MAS was highlighting its concern over the higher proportion of foreign currency loans relative to deposits, especially given the deepening eurozone crisis and resultant funding problems that may follow.

"What the MAS is saying is that there is an imbalance," said Kenneth Ng, head of research at CIMB Securities in Singapore. "One of the big issues not just for the Singapore banking sector, but also the global banking sector, at this moment is a very tight liquidity situation."

According to RBS, which on Thursday downgraded Singapore's banking sector to underweight from overweight, Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group had an LTD ratio of 170.6 percent for U.S. dollar loans in the third quarter of 2011, up from 126.9 percent at end-2010.

In contrast, DBS's LTD for Singapore dollar loans was just 61.9 percent during the third quarter.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's number two lender, had a U.S. dollar LTD ratio of 165.7 percent in the third quarter, up from 111.9 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Both DBS and OCBC have medium-term note programmes in place to allow them to secure long-term funding in foreign currencies.

INFLATION

Turning to inflation, MAS said it expects Singapore's consumer price index (CPI) will rise by 2.5 to 3.5 percent next year, down from 5.54 percent in the third quarter.

The central bank's core inflation measure, which excludes the cost of cars and other items that are influenced by government policy, is expected to rise by 1.5 to 2.0 percent in 2012, down from 2.16 percent in the third quarter of 2011.

"Inflation pressures will ease into 2012 as economic conditions weaken," MAS said.

"Prices of cyclically sensitive items are likely to decline while prices of non-cyclical items, driven more by wage cost, are expected to continue to rise but at a more moderate pace," it added.

Many economists expect Singapore's GDP will contract sequentially in the current quarter after the government on Thursday reported a sharper-than-expected drop in October exports.

The central bank added that while policy measures taken by Singapore authorities have dampened the momentum in the private residential property market, new sales of private residential units by developers remained firm.

"Arising from these concerns, the government will continue to be vigilant in monitoring developments in the property market and, if necessary, adopt additional measures to promote a stable and sustainable property market," it said. (Additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)