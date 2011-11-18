SINGAPORE Nov 18 Singapore's central bank said on Friday it expects headline inflation will fall to between 2.5 to 3.5 percent in 2012 as the economy slows.

"Inflation pressures will ease into 2012 as economic conditions weaken," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its annual financial stability review, which analyses the risks and vulnerabilities faced by the wealthy city-state.

"Prices of cyclically sensitive items are likely to decline while prices of non-cyclical items, driven more by wage cost, are expected to continue to rise but at a more moderate pace," it added.

Singapore, like many Asian countries, is grappling with slowing economic growth even as inflation remains elevated partly due to high food and energy prices.

For the third quarter of 2011, the consumer price index rose 5.54 percent from a year ago, and the central bank expects headline inflation to come in around 5 percent this year.

Many economists expect Singapore's GDP will contract sequentially in the current quarter after the government on Thursday reported a sharper-than-expected drop in October exports.

MAS said its current monetary policy stance of allowing "a modest and gradual appreciation" of the Singapore dollar's policy band remains supportive of growth while keeping inflation under control.

For 2012, MAS expects its core inflation to rise by 1.5 to 2.0 percent, down from 2.16 percent in the third quarter of 2011. MAS's core inflation measure excludes car prices and other items whose costs are more influenced by government policy.

MAS said in its report that Singapore's banks, corporates and households had healthy balance sheets that would provide a cushion amid the global economic uncertainties.

But it also highlighted the rise in non-Singapore dollar loan-to-deposit ratio of local banks. The ratio rose to 124 percent in the third quarter from 99.7 percent a year ago.

"Singapore dollar funding for domestic lending remains adequate (but) non-Singapore dollar funding risk bears close monitoring," the central bank said.

MAS also said that while policy measures taken by Singapore authorities have dampened the momentum in the private residential property market, new sales of private residential units by developers remained firm.

"Arising from these concerns, the government will continue to be vigilant in monitoring developments in the property market and, if necessary, adopt additional measures to promote a stable and sustainable property market," it said. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)