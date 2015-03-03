GRAPHIC: Three-month Sibor: link.reuters.com/dyv24w
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, March 3 The era of ultra-easy money is
drawing to an end for Singapore mortgage holders, with domestic
interest rates rising at their fastest pace in a decade in a
country that already ranks among the world's most expensive
places to live.
The three-month Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor),
used to set floating-rate mortgages, climbed to 0.78756 percent
on Tuesday. It has gained 33 basis points so far
this year, exceeding all the annual increases since 2005.
Analysts expect the rate to end 2015 at around 1.0 percent. The
surge has been fuelled by the Singapore dollar's
weakness against the greenback. A softer Singapore dollar can
put upward pressure on local interest rates as investors seek
higher yields as compensation for holding a weakening currency.
Exacerbating the Singapore dollar's fall and boosting Sibor,
the central bank in late January allowed the currency to
appreciate at a slower pace. Most economists polled by Reuters
expect the Monetary Authority of Singapore to further ease
policy next month. Analysts say three-month Sibor may stabilise
as the Singapore dollar adjusts to the policy shifts. Mortgage
borrowers will probably feel more impact from the rising Sibor
in the second half of 2015, as interest rates on mortgages tend
to be set every three months, said Michael Wan, an economist at
Credit Suisse.
Singapore's real estate has already been stung by government
measures aimed at cooling the market, particularly in the
high-end private-homes segment. Higher mortgage rates will
dampen the broader home market dominated by government-built
housing now in the private sector and owned by ordinary
Singaporeans. The impact on discretionary spending by households
will likely be more evident in the second half, Wan said.
The outstanding amount of household mortgages rose nearly 37
percent to S$216.7 billion ($158.84 billion) at the end of 2014
from 2010 in a period of near zero interest rates. A typical
floating-rate loan for a government-built flat is worth about
S$300,000 with a tenure of around 25 years. If the loan was
taken at the start of 2014, the interest rate would have hovered
near 1.3 percent through the year, with three-month Sibor
roughly around 0.4 percent. The monthly loan repayment,
consisting of principal and interest repayments, would have been
about S$1,170. Assuming the mortgage rate is now re-set to 1.68
percent based on current Sibor levels, the repayment would
increase by roughly S$50, said Wayne Quek, a Singapore-based
mortgage consultant.
($1 = 1.3643 Singapore dollars)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)