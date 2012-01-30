Myanmar's President Thein Sein (2nd L) meets with Singaporean counterpart Tony Tan at the Istana in Singapore January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE Singapore is to help Myanmar train people in areas such as economic planning and urban development, Singapore said on Monday, as long-isolated Myanmar emerges from decades of isolation and strict military rule.

Myanmar President Thein Sein, in Singapore on a three-day visit that began on Sunday, has overseen a dramatic reform drive over the past few months that has included the freeing of hundreds of political prisoners, loosening media controls and engagement with pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Singapore and Myanmar's other partners in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) never supported years of western sanctions on Myanmar, imposed over its poor human rights record, but instead advocated "constructive engagement".

The two countries, both former British colonies, have established various commercial links and Singapore's Foreign Ministry said it now aimed to help Myanmar improve its labour force.

"Singapore will offer technical and vocational education training to support Myanmar's efforts to build a base of skilled workers," the ministry said in a statement, referring to a memorandum of understanding the two countries signed.

Singapore will also organise study visits for senior Myanmar officials to learn about the city-state's systems and policies, the ministry added.

A senior banking executive in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon said on Saturday he faced a huge job in training staff in how to run a bank properly when sanctions are lifted.

"It's huge," the banker said with a sigh.

"We have to train everybody," he said, adding that training would mostly come from Singapore.

Myanmar's economy was stifled and largely cut off from the world during decades of mismanagement by military rulers following a 1962 coup.

The military, while retaining a dominant position, has given up the day-to-day running of the country since it handed over power to a nominally civilian government in March last year.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Jason Szep in YANGON; Editing by Robert Birsel)