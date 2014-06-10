* Chinpo Shipping faces criminal charges
* Related to illegal shipment seized in Panama
* Company director also charged
(Adds details on charges, background)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 10 Singapore said on Tuesday it
has filed criminal charges against a company implicated in an
illegal shipment of arms seized near the Panama Canal last year
on a North Korean container ship.
Chinpo Shipping Company (Private) Ltd has been charged for
transferring financial assets or resources that may reasonably
be used to contribute to North Korea's weapon programmes, which
are subject to U.N. sanctions.
The charges come after a U.N. report in March which named
Chinpo Shipping as helping arrange the shipment of Cuban fighter
jets and missile parts that were bound for North Korea when they
were seized in Panama last July.
The charge sheets said that Chinpo Shipping had transferred
$72,106.76 to a Panama shipping company in March when it had
reason to believe that the money might be used to contribute to
North Korea's weapons programmes.
The firm was also charged with carrying out a remittance
business without a licence between 2009 and 2013.
Singaporean citizen Tan Hui Tin, a shareholder and director
of the company, was also charged for intentionally helping Tan
Cheng Hoe, another director of the company, to omit to produce
records requested by a police officer, Singapore's
Attorney-General's Chambers said.
The registered office address of Chinpo Shipping was the
same as the North Korean Embassy in Singapore, though on a visit
to the address in March a Reuters reporter was told the embassy
had moved.
Chinpo Shipping could not be reached for a comment on the
charges.
"Singapore takes a serious view of our international
obligations to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass
destruction, their means of delivery and related materials,"
Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home
Affairs said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Robert Birsel)