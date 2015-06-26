* Traders will not have to name port when bidding or
offering
* Move expected to increase liquidity - traders
* Traders reluctant to lease Malaysian tank space
By Jessica Jaganathan and Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, June 26 Oil pricing agency Platts is
changing how it assesses oil product values in Asian trade from
July 1 in a move traders expect to boost volumes and encourage
the use of regional oil storage facilities built at a cost of
billions of dollars.
The change in how fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel and gasoline
are assessed for loadings out of Singapore and Malaysia takes a
borderless approach similar to that in the world's largest oil
storage hub Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA).
The main change is that from July in Platts' free-on-board
(FOB) Singapore price assessments - the basis for most contract
and spot deals done in Asia - traders at the time of making a
bid or offer for a cargo will no longer specify a loading point
in Singapore or southern Malaysia.
Daily trade activity will instead be classified as FOB
Straits - although price assessments will still be published as
FOB Singapore - and buyers and sellers will decide on loading
terminals only after a deal is done.
"This move makes the Singapore market effectively move to an
ARA-style system, although with some significant differences. In
some ways, it was already being practiced, with Platts
'approving' certain locations in Malaysia previously," said
Tushar Bansal, head of consultancy FGE's oil team for East of
Suez region.
Many traders say the change to a system where loading points
are not pre-determined will expand the use of storage sites in
Malaysia. It will also increase liquidity in Platts' price
assessment process known as Market-on-Close as more regional
storage terminals are approved as loading points for FOB Straits
bids and offers, including possibly in Indonesia, traders said.
"This is a good thing for the market, as it will attract
more investments into the region, which will expand storage
space and make tanks cheaper for traders," a Singapore-based
storage operator said.
BILLIONS ON STORAGE, STILL NO.2
Companies like Netherlands-based Vopak, Germany's
Oiltanking and Vitol-linked VTTI have poured in
billions of dollars to build more storage capacity near
Singapore over the past several years, an opportunity that arose
because of Singapore's land scarcity.
The additions, though, still have the
16.1-million-cubic-metre Singapore-Malaysia storage hub running
a distant second to ARA, where storage capacity is 38 million
cubic metres, as per storage advisory Ratio Group's estimates.
Besides 20 terminals in Singapore, Platts now includes four
Malaysian terminals in its price assessments, namely, Pasir
Gudang, Tanjung Langsat, Tanjung Bin and Pengerang.
But even with the Malaysian terminals making up more than 20
percent of the combined storage capacity in the area, cargoes
traded out of Singapore's northern neighbour in Platts' pricing
process made up only 6 percent of the total number of trades in
the first four months of this year.
To be sure, Platts - a unit of McGraw Hill Financial
- said in a response to emailed questions that the
assessment change is not aimed at boosting liquidity in its
pricing process, only at reflecting the rise of regional
terminals outside of Singapore.
But some traders have still been reluctant to lease tanks in
Malaysia and some remain empty, while at least one Indonesian
project has been delayed.
Their worries, according to traders, include extra costs for
moving products between ports in different countries - though
Platts says such charges are minimal - and draft limits that at
some Malaysian ports can restrict loading bigger vessels.
Also, Singapore has more free trade agreements than
Malaysia, which could make storage in the latter country less
attractive, two Singapore-based traders leasing tanks in the
city-state said.
"Given that Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia do not have an
EU-like system and will be considered as separate origins for
the buyers of cargoes ... (there) will be different tax
implications", FGE's Bansal said.
Still, with rental and manpower charges going up in
Singapore, tanks in Malaysia could become more attractive in the
future, traders said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)