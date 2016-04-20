SINGAPORE An oil tank on Jurong Island has caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, the Singapore Civil Defence said.

SCDF said on Facebook it received a call about the fire at the oil tank at Tembusu Road at 3 p.m. Singapore time, or 0700 GMT.

The fire-hit oil tank belongs to Jurong Aromatics, a petrochemical producer, trade sources said.

The company could not be immediately reached for a comment.

