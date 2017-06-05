SINGAPORE, June 5 Oil pricing agency S&P Global
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, is considering
including Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC) in its pricing process for
gasoil and jet fuel in Singapore, the company said in a note to
subscribers on Monday.
It is inviting feedback on a proposal to include JAC as a
loading point in the Singapore market-on-close (MOC) assessment
process for gasoil and jet fuel, it said.
Under the proposal, sellers in the MOC process would be able
to nominate JAC as a loading point for cargoes traded on a FOB
Straits basis.
The deadline for feedback is June 30.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)