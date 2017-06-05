* Considers including JAC for gasoil, jet fuel pricing
process
* Deadline for feedback is June 30
(Adds detail)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, June 5 Oil pricing agency S&P Global
Platts on Monday said it is considering including Jurong
Aromatics Corp (JAC) in its pricing process for gasoil and jet
fuel in Singapore.
Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, which provides
Asian benchmark price assessments for most oil products traded
in the region, has been expanding its list of approved terminals
in and out of Singapore in recent years.
The company is inviting feedback on a proposal to include
Jurong Aromatics, set to sell it sole plant to Exxon Mobil Corp
, as a loading point in its Singapore pricing process
known as market-on-close for gasoil and jet fuel, it said.
Under the proposal, sellers in the pricing process would be
able to nominate JAC as a loading point for cargoes traded on a
free-on-board (FOB) Straits basis.
The deadline for feedback is June 30.
Last month, ExxonMobil said it reached an agreement to buy
the assets of Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC), namely its refining
and petrochemical plant, looking to boost its output and meet
demand in Asia.
The plant will be integrated with Exxon Mobil's existing
petroleum complex on Jurong Island, and is designed to primarily
produce aromatics. It also churns out oil products such as jet
fuel and diesel.
JAC's condensate splitter and petrochemical units - at a
construction cost of $2.4 billion - started operations in Asia
in 2014 to produce paraxylene to meet demand from textile and
bottle manufacturers in China.
But its debts mounted as commodity prices went into freefall
in the middle of that year, and it stopped operations at the end
of 2014 to fix a technical issue.
The JAC plant resumed operations in July 2016 under tolling
agreements with BP and Glencore.
Platts announced earlier this month that it would include
Indonesia's Oiltanking Karimun Terminal in its Singapore pricing
process for gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline cargoes.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)