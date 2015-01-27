(Repeats story moved on Monday with no changes)
* Swiber, Ezra bond trades show concerns on refinancing
* Bond, equity markets' volatility may push firms to pvt
placement
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Two Singapore oilfield service
firms are finding it tough to refinance debt maturing later this
year as the slump in crude prices has made investors and lenders
hesitant, banking sources said.
Ezra Holdings Ltd has a S$200 million ($149
million) bond due September and Swiber
Holdings Ltd has a S$85 million bond due in June
.
Even though the bonds are just five to eight months away
from maturity, they are trading as much as 2-2.5 points below
par, indicating the concerns around refinancing.
Eugene Cheng, group chief financial officer at Ezra, told
Reuters the company has started looking at refinancing. Ezra
hopes to use a mix of internally generated cash flow, asset
sales and funds raised through the financial markets to address
maturity coming towards the end of the year, he said.
"Every single oilfield service company will probably say the
same thing to investors - just sit tight through this current
cycle," said Cheng, adding that his company has no exposure to
exploration activities that are most vulnerable to oil
companies' spending cuts.
But the market is wary. Two lenders have refused to increase
their commitment after Ezra had asked to increase an existing
five-year loan and extend its maturity, IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication reported, citing bankers.
Cheng declined to give the loan's details, adding it was not
part of the refinancing plan and was for building a vessel.
Singapore's oilfield services sector saw its fixed assets
more than triple in five years, according to Thomson Reuters
data, but is being threatened by cost-cutting at oil companies
that will likely reduce demand for oilfield services.
"In the current market, anything other than investment-grade
bonds will have difficulty getting priced," said Clifford Lee,
head of fixed income at DBS, which has been involved
in a number of bond issuances from both companies.
"When it comes to companies directly linked to oil and gas,
they are facing more stress. Many bond and share prices have
been hit, rightfully or wrongly, as they are getting the brunt
of investors' concerns in a market that is already currently not
as functional."
The turmoil in markets may force these companies to resort
to private placement, said a Singapore-based banker at a global
investment bank who declined to be named because the bank was
considering participating in such deals.
Swiber recently placed a S$45 million rights issue with a
deep discount, but that hardly placated investors. Its bond
yields continued to climb to new highs and its shares are down 8
percent so far this year, after sliding 57 percent in 2014.
"We continue to actively bid for new projects in our target
markets and remain confident of the group's business prospects
as well as our ability to meet existing debt obligations when
these come due," Swiber said in an emailed statement.
($1 = 1.3443 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai and Kane Wu in HONG KONG,
Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE, Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Shilpa
Murthy in BENGALURU; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)