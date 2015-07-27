GRAPHIC: Singaporean voters: link.reuters.com/bug35w
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, July 28 When Singapore celebrates its
50th year of independence on Aug. 9 and its older citizens
eulogise the country's economic feats, its ruling party founded
by the late Lee Kuan Yew faces an unprecedented wave of young
voters who may not be as nostalgic.
For the first time, citizens born after the country's
independence in 1965 will likely account for the majority of
voters in a general election due to take place by January 2017.
As of 2014, almost 54 percent of citizens above 20 were born in
1965 and later, compared with 46 percent born after independence
in 2010. Singapore's voting age is 21.
Voters born after 1965 grew up in an era of economic
ascendancy as Singapore's pioneer leaders turned the former
British colony into a First World business hub. While they
acknowledge the economic miracle engineered by the People's
Action Party (PAP), they are unhappy about the rising cost of
living and an influx of foreign workers, particularly from
China. Those issues took centre stage in the last poll in 2011.
The PAP won its smallest ever share of votes since 1959, when it
became the ruling party of a semi-independent Singapore.
(Britain still had sway over external matters.)
Young Singaporeans are generally happy with the PAP-led
government, but are less satisfied than older Singaporeans with
public transport, population management and civil liberties,
according to a survey in June by Singapore-based Blackbox
Research. "To be fair, since the last GE (general election), the
PAP has done very well," said 38-year-old Chung, who declined to
disclose his full name. Nonetheless, he would not vote for the
PAP and would like to see a greater presence in parliament of
opposition lawmakers, who currently have just 10 percent of
seats.
Local political commentator Catherine Lim told Reuters that
younger people do not have the same sense of gratitude towards
the government, which is a very powerful force with older
people. That sentiment will be tested in an election without PAP
founder and Singapore's first prime minister Lee, who died in
March. Philip Teo, a 35-year-old entrepreneur, said he will most
likely vote for the PAP, but is concerned about the prospect of
the government bowing to short-term populist demands. "Now that
Mr Lee Kuan Yew is gone, I'm especially worried about the
current government losing the political will to do what is the
right thing to do for the long term, and give in to people's
short-term gratification," Teo said.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)