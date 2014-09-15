(Adds details, background)
SINGAPORE, Sept 15 Singapore's air pollution
rose to unhealthy levels on Monday, the National Environment
Agency said, as winds changed direction and brought in light
smoke from forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia.
Singapore is in the middle of its "haze" season, when smoke
from forest clearing in Indonesia traditionally chokes the air,
but this year has been practically haze free, despite warnings
in May it was going to be worse than 2013's record pollution.
The three-hour Pollution Standards Index broke above 100,
the level beyond which the air is considered unhealthy, at 1
a.m. and remained above that level into the daylight hours, the
government agency said on its website.
The NEA warned on Sunday that if the wind blew from the
southwest, Singapore could experience occasional haze from fires
on Indonesia's Sumatra island.
The smoke blanketed Singapore last June, pushing the air
pollution index to a record 401.
In August, Singapore's parliament passed a bill proposing
fines for companies that cause pollution regardless of whether
the companies operate on the island, though it remains to be
seen how the law can be enforced.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Nick Macfie)