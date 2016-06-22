SINGAPORE, June 22 Singapore Post said
its chief operating officer, Sascha Hower, has submitted his
resignation in the latest high-level exit from the postal
company amid an ongoing review on corporate governance.
In a filing late on Tuesday, the company said Hower would
step down with effect from Aug. 26, to pursue new, unspecified
opportunities overseas. Singapore Post has begun a search for a
new COO, an official said on Wednesday.
Hower also resigned from his post as chief executive officer
of Quantium Solutions, the international e-commerce logistics
arm of the company, whose biggest shareholders are Singapore
Telecommunications and China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd.
Last month, the company said the city-state's Accounting and
Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) was starting a probe into
possible breaches of Singapore's Companies Act. It had asked
Singapore Post to provide a special audit report on corporate
governance, which reviewed lapses in disclosures related to
certain acquisitions by the company.
The company is also dissolving its executive committee and
adopting a new directors' code of business conduct and ethics,
and policies governing their conflicts of interest and board
tenure.
Singapore Post shares were trading 2.2 percent lower on
Wednesday morning, while the broader market was up 0.5
percent. The stock has fallen about 13 percent since Singapore
Post announced the resignation of group CEO Wolfgang Baier in
December.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)