SINGAPORE Dec 23 Singapore Post Ltd (SingPost)
said on Wednesday it will appoint special auditors to
investigate corporate governance issues raised by a shareholder,
a day after the company said it had not disclosed a director's
interest in a 2014 acquisition announcement.
The company had said in a statement on Tuesday it didn't
disclose independent director Keith Tay Ah Kee's interest in a
2014 buyout of freight forwarder F.S. Mackenzie due to an
"administrative oversight". Tay is non-executive chairman and a
shareholder of corporate finance advisory firm Stirling Coleman
Capital Ltd, which arranged the deal.
SingPost said Tay's position was disclosed during the
company's 2013 deal to buy Famous Holdings Pte Ltd, which was
also arranged by Stirling Coleman. His position at the firm is
also mentioned on SingPost's website and in annual reports.
Tay had abstained from all voting by the board in relation
to the F.S. Mackenzie transaction, said SingPost, whose
shareholders include Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
"I would like to see the special audit go into issues like
how was Stirling Coleman selected as the arranger," said Mak
Yuen Teen, a professor at a business school in Singapore who
holds 1,000 SingPost shares and wrote commentaries in a local
business daily on SingPost's corporate governance in December.
The news comes a few days after the company said group Chief
Executive Wolfgang Baier, who oversaw the expansion of the
company into businesses related to e-commerce, had resigned to
pursue new opportunities.
SingPost shares, valued at $2.6 billion, were flat on
Wednesday, while the broader market was up 0.5 percent.
($1 = 1.4046 Singapore dollars)
