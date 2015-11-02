* Profit up 38.5 pct to S$53.4 mln
* Underlying profit falls 4.8 pct
By Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Singapore Post
(SingPost) reported a 4.8 percent drop in underlying
net profit as the company incurred higher expenses on expansion
of its e-commerce-related businesses.
The company, whose biggest shareholders are Singapore
Telecommunications and Alibaba Group Holding,
has a history dating back to 1819 but is now racing to find a
new future in e-commerce as global mail volumes fall.
E-commerce related-revenue, which includes building online
stores for its clients and shipping their parcels and packages,
accounted for 29 percent of SingPost revenue for the first half
of this year, compared with 26.9 percent a year ago.
"The results are slightly light, but investors should look
beyond these numbers as the company was in an acquisition phase,
which could have led to elevated costs," said Andrew Chow, an
analyst with brokerage UOB Kay Hian.
One-off gains were largely responsible for profit climbing
to S$53.4 million ($38 million) in the three months to Sept. 30
from S$38.6 million a year earlier, with administrative and
other expenses jumping by 43 percent.
The company announced last month that it would buy United
States-based TradeGlobal for $168.6 million, following its deal
to buy a majority stake in Jagged Peak, another U.S. e-commerce
services provider.
Before the two U.S. acquisitions SingPost, which has a
market value of $3 billion, had spent about S$180 million ($129
million) on eight deals over the past 12 months.
The company is betting on growth in online shopping in
Southeast Asia.
Consultant AT Kearney estimates that online shopping in the
region accounts for less than 1 percent of total retail sales,
against 6-8 percent in Europe, China and the United States.
It could grow by about 25 percent a year over the next few
years in Southeast Asia, the consultancy said in a February
report.
Separately, SingPost said the deadline for Alibaba's deal to
buy an additional 5 percent stake in the company has been
extended until the end of February.
The results were reported after the market close, at which
point its shares were down 0.3 percent. The stock has fallen 1.2
percent over the past year, against an 11.6 percent fall for the
benchmark index.
($1 = 1.4039 Singapore dollars)
