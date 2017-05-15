SINGAPORE May 15 Shares in Singapore Post
fell as much as 6 percent on Monday to their lowest in
more than a year after the firm said it was conducting an
in-depth review of an acquisition of a U.S. e-commerce firm for
which it took a massive impairment charge.
SingPost reported an 87 percent plunge in net profit for the
year ended in March after it took an impairment charge of
S$185.0 million for TradeGlobal, which it agreed to buy in 2015
for about S$236 million, it said in a statement late on Friday.
SingPost said TradeGlobal "significantly underperformed the
business case which supported the investment", and that it was
"experiencing operational and structural challenges".
SingPost, which counts China's e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group and Singapore Telecommunications among
its top shareholders, said its board had formed an independent
committee to conduct a thorough review of the deal.
It has also engaged a legal counsel to assist it on the
review and appointed advisory firm FTI Consulting to assess the
financial and commercial due diligence involved.
SingPost has previously faced questions over its corporate
governance and a probe by the Accounting and Corporate
Regulatory Authority (ACRA) into possible breaches of
Singapore's Companies Act. Several high-level executives have
also left the company over the last two years.
The company has since put in place measures to address some
of the corporate governance concerns, including adopting a
directors' code of business conduct and ethics and policies
governing their conflicts of interest.
Shares in Singapore Post fell to as low as S$1.29, the
lowest since January 2016.
($1 = 1.4035 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miyoung Kim and
Miral Fahmy)