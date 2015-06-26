Come Oct. 1, Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor) and ABS swap offer rate (SOR) data will be subject to fees, the Business Times reported on Friday, citing the benchmarks' administrator.

Subscribers will be charged a monthly usage fee of $1,500 for each benchmark, it said.

