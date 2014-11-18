UPDATE 2-Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
A unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba has bought into a Singapore company that develops software to secure smartphone apps and data.
Ant Financial, the microfinance unit of Alibaba, has invested $12 million for a minority stake in Singapore-based firm V-Key, the Straits Times reported, citing V-Key's founder Eddie Chau and Jason Zhu, head of the investment team at Ant Financial's online payment platform Alipay.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.