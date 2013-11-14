Singapore brokerage AmFraser Securities ended weeks of market speculation by revealing that it faces potential losses of up to S$47 million ($37.6 million) over the recent penny stock fiasco.

The firm's parent, AMMB Holdings, cleared the air on Tuesday, ahead of its results briefing today, although some market watchers feel there is still more red ink to be seen. AMMB said in a statement to Bursa Malaysia that "AmFraser's clients had a gross exposure of circa 120 million ringgit to these three stocks - Blumont Group, LionGold Corp and Asiasons Capital".

