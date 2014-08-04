ARA Asset Management, which manages listed property
trusts and private equity funds, is looking to deploy some of
its dry powder in development projects in Australia and raise
its firepower in South Korea by creating more fund products.
This marks further diversification from the saturated
Chinese market, although China remains a key market for the
pan-Asian fund manager, backed by Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing.
