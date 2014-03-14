Confidence in Singapore banks is on the rise and many customers still prefer traditional banks, crediting them as decent service providers, a survey has found, the Business Times daily reported.

But the bad news is that turnover is also high as one in two customers here would switch banks if they are unhappy with the service, according to EY's 2014 global consumer banking survey released on Thursday.

(link.reuters.com/ped67v)

