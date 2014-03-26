BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Private bank EFG has obtained a wholesale banking licence in Singapore, allowing it to offer a range of Singapore dollar deposits for its wealthy customers, the Straits Times daily reported.
With the new licence, EFG has been operating as a wholesale bank in Singapore since March 3.
The bank had assets under management for clients worth about 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.81 billion) as at December last year, for EFG Bank in Asia.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.