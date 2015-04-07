BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.3 billion multifamily K-deal, K-064
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $1.3 billion in K certificates, which are expected to settle on or about May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The chief executives of Singapore's three listed banks each earned about S$1 million more in 2014 compared to 2013, the Straits Times reported, citing their annual reports.
Wee Ee Cheong, chief executive of United Overseas Bank , Singapore's third-biggest bank, was the highest paid of the trio, with a total remuneration of S$10.22 million in 2014, up S$1.02 million from 2013's S$9.19 million, partly helped by higher bonus. Piyush Gupta, CEO of the city-state's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings, earned S$10.12 million in 2014, while Samuel Tsien, CEO of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, earned S$9.89 million last year.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wells Fargo & Co says Director Ronald Sargent reports open market purchase of 9,050 shares of co's common stock at $55.15 per share on may 5 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pJy1IY Further company coverage: