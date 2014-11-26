Barclays' wealth management business in Asia is expected to double its revenue by 2019 on the back of markets with burgeoning wealth that include Japan, China, and Indonesia, the Business Times reported, citing a top executive.

With this, it is also boosting its sales force in the region by 25 percent over the next 12 to 18 months, said Didier von Daeniken, head of wealth management for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The bank has about 100 private bankers in Singapore and Hong Kong. "We have the full support of London in pursuing a growth strategy in Asia," he said. (bit.ly/1uURTWi)

