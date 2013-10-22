BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint Limited enters into joint venture with TCC Assets
* Development of project will be funded through a combination of equity, shareholders' loans, bank loans and sale/lease proceeds from project
Lured by opportunities in emerging Asia, alternative asset management giant Blackstone Group officially opened its Singapore office yesterday, joining rival KKR & Co.
Blackstone's Singapore office will employ 35 people across the firm's private equity, real estate and tactical opportunities segments. The firm has also set up a regional treasury centre in Singapore, where it will move some of its support functions. ()
* Confirms that on 31 March, 16.4 million commbank perls IX capital notes were issued and allotted to successful applicants at A$100 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 3 Australia's corporate watchdog on Monday said it was launching a new round of industry surveillance to ensure banks and brokers were not recommending overly expensive interest-only loans to customers.