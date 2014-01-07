BRIEF-Vunani anticipates FY HEPS of between 18.6 cents and 19.8 cents
* Anticipates that it will report FY headline earnings per share of between 18.6 cents and 19.8 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Blumont Group Ltd intends to seek a new share issue mandate from its shareholders.
The group said this would enable it to tap equity markets this year to repay loans under a recently secured US$30 million loan facility and to allow it to "capitalise on fund raising opportunities as and when they might occur".
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.