UPDATE 3-Ontario sets tax on foreign buyers to cool Toronto housing market
* Economist says measures will slow down activity (Adds comments from Ontario minister, economist)
Buying interest in residential property has been hammered so badly that a major developer has delayed a planned condominium launch.
Heavyweight CapitaLand Limited said on Wednesday it has postponed the launch of its project in Marine Parade originally slated for late last year.
The launch will now be at an unspecified time this year after tighter loan rules known as the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) hit the market last year.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)
* Economist says measures will slow down activity (Adds comments from Ontario minister, economist)
* Taubman Centers Inc - company's board of directors does not endorse any Land & Buildings nominee - sec filing