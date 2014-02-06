The premium for a small car certificate of entitlement, which
are needed by motorists wanting to buy a car in Singapore,
surprised some buyers by staying above S$70,000 ($55,200) in
Wednesday bidding exercise - the first for this re-classified
category.
Category A - for cars below 1,600cc - slipped just S$726 to
S$71,564 when many buyers were hoping that it would fall to
between S$60,000 and S$65,000.
($1 = 1.2681 Singapore dollars)
