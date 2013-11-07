Prices of certificates of entitlement (COEs), which are needed by motorists wanting to buy a new car in Singapore, fell for the second tender in a row on Wednesday as dealers have cleared their stock of vehicles affected by upcoming regulations.

The cost of a COE for cars up to 1,600cc dropped by 5.6 percent to S$72,609 ($58,400), while the premium for cars above 1,600cc dipped by 3.8 percent to S$84,578.

The high cost of COEs, which can quadruple the price of a car, has been one of the main drivers of inflation in Singapore.

