BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter's share trade to resume on April 17
April 16 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter Co Ltd
Prices of certificates of entitlement (COEs), which are needed by motorists wanting to buy a new car in Singapore, fell for the second tender in a row on Wednesday as dealers have cleared their stock of vehicles affected by upcoming regulations.
The cost of a COE for cars up to 1,600cc dropped by 5.6 percent to S$72,609 ($58,400), while the premium for cars above 1,600cc dipped by 3.8 percent to S$84,578.
The high cost of COEs, which can quadruple the price of a car, has been one of the main drivers of inflation in Singapore.
For the full story, click on
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2425 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 16 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter Co Ltd
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)