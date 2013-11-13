Nov 14 Casino regulators have imposed more than
S$500,000 ($400,400)worth of penalties on casino operators
Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa for various breaches
between May and December 2012, the Strait Times reported.
Marina Bay Sands is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Resorts World Sentosa is owned by Genting Singapore PLC
.
The regulatory breaches included failing to stop Singapore
citizens and permanent residents from getting in without paying
entry levies; letting in those who had been banned, and letting
in minors under 21.
($1 = 1.2486 Singapore dollars)
