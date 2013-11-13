Nov 14 Casino regulators have imposed more than S$500,000 ($400,400)worth of penalties on casino operators Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa for various breaches between May and December 2012, the Strait Times reported.

Marina Bay Sands is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp and Resorts World Sentosa is owned by Genting Singapore PLC .

The regulatory breaches included failing to stop Singapore citizens and permanent residents from getting in without paying entry levies; letting in those who had been banned, and letting in minors under 21.

($1 = 1.2486 Singapore dollars)