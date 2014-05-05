Citi is aiming for a larger share of trade finance business from Asian corporates that are challenging Western incumbents, a senior executive said.

This comes amid concerns over a slowdown in China. Citi, however, is confident that some South-east Asian markets are poised to pick up the slack.

