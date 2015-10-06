Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages will wind down manufacturing operations at its bottling plant in Tuas ahead of a planned full closure in February next year, but the firm will invest more than $100 million in Singapore over the next five years, the Business Times reported.

"To better position itself for future growth, Coca-Cola is adjusting its strategy in Singapore to focus on high-value added services such as new technologies, innovation and research," said Stephen Lusk, chief executive of Coca-Cola Singapore Beverages & Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia.

About 200 employees will be affected by the closure of the bottling plant in Singapore. Coca-Cola will move its bottling plant operations to Malaysia.

(bit.ly/1VzWYSl)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)