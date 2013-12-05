UPDATE 4-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds Dow statement)
Dec 5 Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mostly lower on Wednesday at the latest tender as buyers and sellers adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of changes in the new year.
The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc slipped by 2.4 per cent to close at a five-month low of S$73,160 ($58,300).
For Full story
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2554 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds Dow statement)
PARIS, March 27 France's state holdings agency sold its stake in carmaker PSA Group to the Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Monday, in a move signalling the government's intention to remain a shareholder for years to come.
PARIS, March 27 France's state holdings agency sold its stake in carmaker PSA Group to the Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Monday, in a move signalling the government's intention to remain a shareholder for years to come.