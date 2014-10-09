BRIEF-Kudelski and Advance Magazine Publishers sign patent license agreement
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement
Wireless systems installer Consistel has joined MyRepublic in wanting to be the fourth mobile network operator in Singapore.
The Business Times understands that the company has expressed an interest in joining Singapore Telecommunications, StarHub and M1 as a fully-fledged mobile operator once the government takes a call. (bit.ly/1sfke9a)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.