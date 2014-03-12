China Overseas Land's Q1 operating profit rises to $1 bln
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Friday its operating profit in the first quarter rose to HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion).
A 99-year residential site in the Singapore district of Yishun drew muted bidding by the close of its tender on Tuesday with only five offers lodged.
Still, the top bid of S$278.8 million ($220.10 million) from EL Development was higher than expected and a record for the area.
Consultants said developers were bidding more cautiously amid a softening private residential market and rising construction costs.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2667 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says Q1 net profit down 13.95 percent y/y at 432.25 million yuan ($62.79 million)