Credit Suisse is ramping up to grab a bigger share of the private banking business in Asia by channelling more resources to increase lending to the tycoons in the region.

"Lending is an important part of private banking," said Hans-Ulrich Meister, Credit Suisse global head, private banking and wealth management and member of the executive board.

