A lack of investor demand due to weak global market conditions has caused Del Monte Pacific , known for its pineapples and ketchup, to postpone an international offering of up to $360 million worth of preference shares, the Business Times reported, citing a company announcement. (bit.ly/1wr1G2a)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)