BRIEF-Attilan Group Limited updates on disposal of properties at 65 Tiong Poh Road, Singapore
* Properties will be sold for an aggregate consideration of S$2.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Norway's biggest bank has shelled out S$24.84 million ($17.3 million) for a 7.04 per cent stake in offshore services firm Ezra Holdings, in an off-market deal that turned it into a substantial shareholder and one of Ezra's largest stakeholders, the Business Times reported.
DNB Bank ASA, a subsidiary of DNB ASA, paid that sum for an interest in 207 million shares on Sept. 25, Ezra said in a Singapore Exchange after-market announcement on Monday. Before the transaction, DNB had held zero direct or deemed shares in Ezra, according to the bourse filing.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.4320 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)
* Properties will be sold for an aggregate consideration of S$2.05 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 World stock markets paused near record highs on Friday after underwhelming U.S. retail sales data and worries over China's banking system spurred investors to lock in recent profits and pushed U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar lower.