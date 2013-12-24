Singapore-listed soft drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) got the green light from bondholders to split itself via a listing of property arm next month after it made an improved early redemption offer, local media reported.

This followed meetings on Monday when holders of notes maturing in 2016 and 2019 agreed to the new terms and waived their right to trigger a default, paving the way for F&N to distribute shares in property arm Frasers Centrepoint to existing shareholders, the Business Times reported.

F&N expects to list its property arm on Jan. 9 after it ended a standoff with bondholders on Monday, the Straits Times said.

