Fraser and Neave (F&N) has moved a step forward to shed its property arm and focus on its other core businesses with Frasers Centrepoint Limited (FCL) getting the go-ahead for its planned listing.

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, F&N said it was granted eligibility-to-list last Friday by the Singapore Exchange for the listing and quotation of FCL on the mainboard by way of an introduction.

