European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
Fullerton Fund Management, owned by Singapore's Temasek Holdings, has bought a stake in Indian film distributor Eros International, gaining a foothold in the movie industry known as Bollywood.
Fullerton now holds 8.7 per cent in Eros, according to a Monday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
()
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction