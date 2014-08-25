BRIEF-Federated Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Federated Investors, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
Tighter regulations for smaller fund management companies have not stopped the growth of such players in Singapore, the Straits Times reported.
Higher standards in auditing and stricter capital requirements have, however, meant that "less serious" fund management service providers have dropped out of the industry altogether.
The latest figures provided by the financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, showed that the number of Registered Fund Management Companies (RFMCs) stood at 260 as of last Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 27 JPMorgan Chase & Co has left the mammoth bank blockchain consortium led by New York-based startup R3 CEV, the latest member to depart over the course of the company's fundraising process, R3 confirmed on Thursday.