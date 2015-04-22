The Straits Trading Co's real estate investment arm
has set up a new subsidiary, SRE Capital, to form and manage
funds invested in real estate investment trusts, asset-backed
trusts and corporate securities in the Asia-Pacific, the
Business Times reported, citing the company.
For a start, SRE Capital will manage a dividend-paying fund
that trades real estate securities listed in the region, mainly
REITs and to a lesser extent, infrastructure securities. (bit.ly/1ODEA2f)
