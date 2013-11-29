BRIEF-Zoom says listing on TSE Jasdaq
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on March 28
Singapore moves to strengthen its gaming regulatory regime by introducing new laws to restrict remote gambling, the Business Times reported.
Speaking at a symposium on casino regulation and crime, Second Minister for Home Affairs S Iswaran said the government intends to make remote gambling illegal, although some exemptions may be worked into the law.
* Says its Chairman Chen Shaoqun to step down due to change in job role
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources