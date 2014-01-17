Foreigners and permanent residents will not be able to rent more
than 8 per cent of flats in each public housing neighbourhood in
Singapore and no more than 11 percent of units in each block of
apartments under the state Housing & Development Board (HDB),
the Straits Times reported.
The caps, the first of their kind, are "to prevent the
formation of foreigner enclaves in HDB estates, and maintain the
Singaporean character of our HDB heartlands," the Housing Board
said in a statement.
Malaysians are exempt as they can better integrate due to
their cultural and historical similarities with Singaporeans.
Singapore, a major Asian hub for banks and multinationals,
is facing pressure from citizens to tighten immigration and cap
the number of foreigners, who now make up one-third of the
island's population of 5.2 million.
