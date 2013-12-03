Dec 3 The massive construction of Housing Development Board flats will start to taper from next year as balance is restored between demand and supply in the market, said Singapore Minister for National Development Khaw Boon Wan.

"We will (taper) in a measured way to allow the market to gradually adjust," he said.

